(WJBF)- We are in severe weather season now, so for this experiment, we will make a Tornado in a Bottle!

Supplies:

Two empty 2-liter bottles

Water

Washer

Duct Tape

Optional: Food dye and Glitter

Step 1: Fill one of the bottles 3/4 of the way with water.

Step 2: Add as much food coloring and glitter as you want. This will make the tornado easier to see. Seal it with the lid and shake.

Step 3: Place the washer on the top of the bottle filled with water, glitter, and dye.

Step 4: Tape the bottles together, securing it very well.

Step 5: Flip the bottle and quickly spin it!

Science Lesson on Tornadoes:

Tornado formation begins with wind shear, which is the change in wind direction and speed at different levels of the atmosphere. This means that winds at the surface are moving in one direction, and winds aloft are moving in the opposite direction. This creates horizontal rotation. In order to have thunderstorms, we need instability. One form of this is called lift. This will flip the rotating column vertically, which then forms a tornado! Similarly to what happens in the atmosphere, the tornado in the bottle is caused by “centripetal force.” This pulls liquid toward the center of a circular path. The water in the bottle spins towards the center of the bottle, forming a vortex.

If you have a science experiment you want to see, message @JennaPetracciWX on Twitter/Facebook, or send an email to jpetracci@wjbf.com. We would also love to see your pictures if you tried this one at home!