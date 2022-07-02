(WJBF)- In this quick and easy experiment, we are going to make a thunderstorm! This will teach kids all about an important world in the weather world- convection.

Supplies:

Blue and red food dye

Water

Ice cube tray to make ice cubes

Clear plastic container

Step 1: Fill ice cube tray with water to make a few cubes. Add a drop or two of blue food dye into your cubes. Let this sit in the freezer for several hours or overnight.

Step 2: Fill your clear plastic container almost to the top with luke warm water.

Step 3: Put a few drops of red food dye on one side of the container, and then quickly drop the blue ice cubes into the other side. If you have a friend or family member with you, each of you can do a part at the same time.

Step 4: Watch what happens to the colors!

Science Lesson on Thunderstorms:

The container with water is a stable atmosphere, but in order to have thunderstorms, we need instability, moisture, and a lifting mechanism. The red represents warm air, and the blue represents cold air, which is our lifting mechanism in this case since it’s like a cold front. Warm air rises while cold air sinks, so notice the red is going on top of the blue. This process is called convection, and that means our atmosphere is now unstable. Next time we have a cold front move in during a hot summer day, you will be able to picture the warm air rising over the cold air from the front!

If you have a science experiment you want to see, message @JennaPetracciWX on Twitter/Facebook, or send an email to jpetracci@wjbf.com. We would also love to see your pictures if you tried this one at home!