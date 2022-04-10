(WJBF) – For this episode of Jenna’s Science Corner, we are going to make an Indoor Rainbow! This is super simple and mess free.

For this experiment you will need:

Glass Jar

Flashlight

Water

Step 1: Fill the glass jar up with water, until it’s almost completely full.

Step 2: Place the glass jar at the corner of a countertop.

Step 3: Turn the lights out!

Step 4: Turn the flashlight on, and shine it on the outside of the glass jar, facing the floor.

Step 5: Try different angles until you see a perfect rainbow on the floor!

Science Lesson on rainbows:

A rainbow is defined as a multicolored arc made by light striking water droplets. Rainbows are the result of refraction and reflection of light. Light entering a water droplet is refracted, and then reflected by the back of the droplet. The colors of a rainbow are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

