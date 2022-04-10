(WJBF) – For this episode of Jenna’s Science Corner, we are going to make an Indoor Rainbow! This is super simple and mess free.
For this experiment you will need:
- Glass Jar
- Flashlight
- Water
Step 1: Fill the glass jar up with water, until it’s almost completely full.
Step 2: Place the glass jar at the corner of a countertop.
Step 3: Turn the lights out!
Step 4: Turn the flashlight on, and shine it on the outside of the glass jar, facing the floor.
Step 5: Try different angles until you see a perfect rainbow on the floor!
Science Lesson on rainbows:
A rainbow is defined as a multicolored arc made by light striking water droplets. Rainbows are the result of refraction and reflection of light. Light entering a water droplet is refracted, and then reflected by the back of the droplet. The colors of a rainbow are red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.
If you have a science experiment you want to see, or if you tried this one at home, we would love to hear from you!