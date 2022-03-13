(WJBF) – For this episode of Jenna’s Science Corner, we are going to make fake snow! This will be super fun for kids who have been wanting to play with snow, but don’t have the chance to living here in the CSRA. It’s also very quick and easy.

For this experiment you will need:

Baking Soda

Shaving Cream

Large Bowl

Measuring Cups

Fork

Step 1: You can make as much snow as you’d like, but I used 2 cups of baking soda and 1/3 cup of shaving cream (I added a bit more though as I was mixing so more like 1/2 cup!)

Step 2: Mix these together with a fork. Add more ingredients if you find necessary.

Step 3: Play with the snow! You can make snow balls or even a mini snow man if you have enough of it!

Science Lesson on Snow:

In order to have snow, we need two things. The atmosphere needs sufficient moisture and a below freezing temperature (T<32 degrees). This allows water vapor to freeze into ice crystals. Within a cloud, these ice crystals will stick together and grow, eventually forming into a snowflake, which is heavy enough to fall from a cloud.

When the freezing layer extends from the cloud to surface, the snowflakes will not transition into rain or sleet. However, snow that falls through moist and slightly warmer air clumps together easily which is great for building snowman. While snow that falls through cold and dry air becomes powdery which is better for activities like skiing.

If you have a science experiment you want to see, message @JennaPetracciWX on Twitter/Facebook, or send an email to jpetracci@wjbf.com. We would also love to see your pictures if you tried this one at home!