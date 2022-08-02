As of 4PM Tuesday- It was a very hot day, with highs back in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index as high as 106 degrees. Partly cloudy skies continue this evening, with no rain expected in the forecast for now.

Tomorrow, there is a 50% chance of showers and storms, starting in the afternoon. Heavy rain along with lightning is expected, but severe weather is unlikely. More late day storms are in the forecast the rest of this week, with temperatures slowly going down. By Sunday, we will be back to the low 90s.