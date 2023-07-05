7AM Wednesday- The forecast will be very consistent over the next 10 days…. Hot, humid, and with scattered storms!

This morning, we are seeing some high level clouds and haze. It will be a mostly cloudy but dry morning, with rain on the way in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of severe weather today for the entire CSRA. Storms could contain some damaging winds and could lead to isolated flooding. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 100-102 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s the rest of this week, with the heat index remaining in the triple digits. Rain chances will be lower tomorrow, at 30%, and then back to 40% on Friday and over the weekend.