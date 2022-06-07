As of 4PM Tuesday- It was a warm and pretty cloudy Tuesday. Highs reached the upper 80s. Rain stayed out of the CSRA today, but it is definitely headed our way tomorrow. In the meantime, partly cloudy and warm temperatures throughout the rest of this evening. The clouds will keep temperatures on the warmer side tonight, with lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, there is a marginal risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA. Scattered storms will begin in the afternoon and continue on and off throughout the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible, primarily with the line moving in between 6-9PM. Despite the rain, we will still have enough sun to heat us up into the low 90s.

On Thursday, isolated showers are possible with temperatures staying in the low 90s. Another front will bring storms again Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent.