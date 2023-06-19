11PM Monday- A low pressure system is making for a wet, cloudy, and cooler first week of Summer! We had periods of rain and storms today, but no severe weather or flooding concerns. More rain is on the way tomorrow, but it will be more so scattered instead of widespread. There will be weak thunderstorms as well.

Tuesday morning will be dry but cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms will move in by the afternoon and continue on and off throughout the day. Rain totals could reach 2″ in the southern CSRA. High temperatures will only reach the low 80s.

Rain chances stay high all week long with temperatures staying fairly consistent. By Wednesday, we could have some isolated flooding concerns, especially in the southern counties where rain is more frequent and heavy.