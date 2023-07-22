Saturday Morning Update: A cold front draped over the area splits the CSRA almost in half this morning as northern counties have overcast skies and even light rain, and our southern counties have a better mix of sun and clouds. As the front advances, temperatures will be a bit cooler in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and scattered showers and storms will move through the CSRA. The majority of the showers/storms will be over by early afternoon, but a chance of late isolated afternoon pop up storms are possible.