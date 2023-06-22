Dreary weather continues on this second day of summer as an upper-level low continues to meander in the southeast. A warm front is helping to aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms. There is a low risk of severe weather, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm coverage decreases overnight with the loss of daytime heating. The upper-level low tracks north on Friday, but we continue to have wraparound moisture. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain are possible through Friday, with locally heavier amounts. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the CSRA through Friday, and a Flood warning remains in effect for Saluda County until further notice. Temperatures will remain below average in the 80s this week. Looking ahead to the weekend, a few storms are possible on Saturday. We dry out Sunday with warmer temperatures near 90. A summer pattern develops next week with daily showers and storms and temperatures holding steady near 90.