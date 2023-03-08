11PM Wednesday- We had a sunny start to the day with some high level clouds moving in during the evening. Our high and low temperature today both matched the average! Talk about a seasonable forecast. Temperatures will hover around average over the next few days. As for next week, it will be much cooler!

A low pressure system is headed towards the Southeast with high pressure in the Carolinas. We currently have a lot of dry air in place, but moisture will increase tomorrow with more clouds. Most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, but we will likely see scattered light showers by the evening.

The bulk of the rain will come through Friday morning and continue during the afternoon. Expect 0.5 – 1″ total with possible weak thunderstorms. There will be some sun on Saturday before returning to clouds and rain on Sunday. Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, meaning we’re getting closer to Spring! However, it won’t feel like it as temperatures will be well below average next week. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows near freezing. We could potentially have the first freeze of the Spring season mid next week.