Say goodbye to clouds and cool temps, big improvements coming! – What to expect

It was feeling more like March than May today with “Wedge” conditions (below normal temperatures, clouds, breezy Northeast winds and periods of showers) Skies will slowly clear by early afternoon Thursday, with just enough sun, we’ll see upper 60s to Near 70 degrees. High pressure will move in for Friday giving us much warmer temperatures! High pressure will stick around for the weekend with mostly sunny days and clear nights. Highs in the 80s…Lows upper 40s to Near 50.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, stray shower and chilly. Low: 48 Rain chance: 20%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy until Noon, then partly sunny, breezy. High: 70

Thursday night: Clear and chilly. Low: 48

Friday: Mostly sunny, super! High: 76