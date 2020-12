Big improvements coming to our forecast as Low pressure will exit and take the clouds and rain with it. High pressure will build in tomorrow and Friday with sunshine returning. Temperatures will start to slowly warm as well.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers ending, skies will slowly clear by morning. Damp and chilly. Low 37

Thursday: Morning clouds and some patchy fog, sunshine by afternoon. High 55

Thursday night: Clear and cold. Low 29

Friday: Sunny. High 56