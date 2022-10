As of 9AM Saturday: Early this morning we started off in the mid 30s, making the CSRA one of the coldest spots in the nation! Luckily, the cold air is on the way out and we will kick off a warming trend with a gorgeous weekend!

High pressure will dominate the area making way for clear skies and warmer air. We will warm into the mid to upper 70s for your Saturday with sunshine and calm winds.