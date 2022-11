As of 8AM Saturday: Current temperatures are in the 60’s and will quickly warm into the 80’s! This weekend will be on the warm side with increasing clouds and scattered showers throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday. Keep the umbrella handy!

Don’t forget to set the clocks back 1 hour on Sunday, as Daylight Savings ends at 2AM.

Next week sunshine will return for Monday and Tuesday and then temperatures will start to cool off to give us more seasonable conditions.