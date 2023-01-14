As of 8 AM Saturday: We’re back to normal January temperatures today starting with a chilly morning in the 30s. It will be a nice Winter weekend with highs in the 50s and lows dipping into the 20s! Quite the weather whiplash as we’re 15 degrees cooler in Augusta right now compared to this time yesterday and the high temperature today is over 20 degrees cooler than it was on Thursday!

There will be plenty of sunshine to go along with the colder temperatures, so you can put away the umbrella for a few days. Our next chance of rain returns on Tuesday.