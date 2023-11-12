Saturday evening update: Drizzle and light rain continue to blanket the area tonight as a wedge continues its grip on the area. Expect temperatures to hover in the upper 40s and low 50s. Showers end Sunday morning, but clouds will linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday, in the mid-50s. The wedge breaks down going into the new week with a mix of sun and clouds Monday and Tuesday and highs in the mid-60s. A cutoff low pressure along the Gulf of Mexico will deliver rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid-60s as the wedge makes another appearance. We dry out again going into next weekend with seasonable temperatures.