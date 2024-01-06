Saturday Morning Update: If there’s going to be rain on the weekend, today is an example of the perfect scenario! The bulk of the showers moved through in the overnight into early morning hours and we’re looking at just a few more hours of some light, isolated rain. If you slept in today, you mostly likely missed your opportunity to use your umbrella! Clouds will stick around most of the day with a few breaks later this afternoon.

Winds will be a bit on the breezy side at times this afternoon with average gusts up to 14 mph. Higher wind gusts will be focused further to our east, but Bamberg County is included in a lake wind advisory until 4pm with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Temperatures will vary greatly in the CSRA today with northern counties topping off in low to mid 50s and southern counties climbing into the upper 60s! Overnight lows are more consistent will be in the upper 30s to low 40s throughout the area.