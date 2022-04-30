As of 8AM Saturday- This morning is starting out with lovely sunshine and temperatures now climbing into the 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s today, with a few passing clouds throughout the late afternoon. Enjoy this last dry day with outdoor activities! We have rain chances going up, starting tomorrow.

A few storms will pop up around 2PM Sunday and continue throughout the day. These will be very isolated, quick storms. You do not need to fully cancel your outdoor plans, but be sure to keep an eye on radar and have your umbrella handy.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s this week ahead, and get very close to the 90 degree mark. It will also be a more muggy week, with a 20-40% chance of rain almost every day.