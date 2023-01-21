As of 8 AM Saturday: The sunshine was nice on Friday, but it’s time to put away the shades and get ready to use the umbrella again! We will see an increase of clouds today with a few isolated sprinkles here and there. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s- right where we should be for January!

Once we move into the late afternoon to early evening hours, widespread showers will move in and stick around for the majority of our Sunday. Starting in the early morning hours Sunday, expect long periods of moderate to heavy rains and possibly a rumble of thunder. We will get another short break from the rain on Monday.

Have a great weekend!