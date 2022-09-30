AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Salvation Army leaders said they’re ready for whatever Hurricane Ian could bring.

“We have a full pantry, we have sheets, linens. We have beds available right now,” Chris Bailey with the Salvation Army said.

Salvation Army leaders said they are expecting to see more people needing shelter due to possible severe weather.

“The shelter is open today for people, anybody who needs shelter, and usually people check out around 8 a.m. Today, we’re open all day,” Bailey said.

If the Center of Hope, which can house up to 150 people, reaches capacity, the Salvation Army will work with their partners to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

“We’re going to reach out to our community partners and make sure that everyone has a place to stay. We’ve got buses that we can transport people with, and our community partners are very helpful when it comes to making sure everybody is taken care of,” Bailey said.

The Salvation Army is also helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida, a sergeant from Augusta is now a part of recovery efforts.

“We’re happy to be a part of that, that’s part of our mission. We don’t just help the homeless, we meet human needs.”