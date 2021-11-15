Rollercoaster Temps! Frost Advisory, Warm Tuesday

As of 5PM Monday- It was another beautiful day with blue skies and pretty warm temperatures. Tonight, we will have cold conditions. There is a Frost Advisory for Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond, Aiken, Burke, Jenkins, Screven, Barnwell, Allendale, and Bamberg counties from 3AM until 9AM tomorrow. This means that temperature could drop as low as 34 degrees. At this time, we are not expecting temperatures to reach freezing. The frost could harm sensitive vegetation, so be sure to cover your plants or bring them indoors if possible.

The cold won’t last for long. Believe it or not, tomorrow will actually be a warm day. We will reach the mid 70s, which means there will be around a 40 degree temperature difference between the morning and afternoon. There will be sunny skies.

The warming trend continues until the end of the week. We will even near 80 degrees. The lows will also increase back to around average for this time of year. By this weekend, we will be back to cooler conditions with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s

There will not be any rain for the next several days. Mild drought conditions continue for parts of area.