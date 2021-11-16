Rising Temperatures, More Dry Days

As of 5PM Tuesday- It was a nice sunny day with temperatures starting out cold, and then rising into the 70s. Tonight, we will stay in the 40s and are not anticipating any frost. Skies will remain clear.

Temperatures are on the rise for the next couple of days, nearing 80 degrees by Thursday. A weak cold front will pass by which could bring us brief light rain, however the chances are low due to dry air in our area. Another big cool down is in store by the weekend. Highs will be in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s, with the potential for another freeze.

Next week, there will be clouds and a few showers on Monday with another cold front. That front will cool us down further into the upper 50s. As of now, Thanksgiving looks to be partly cloudy in the low 60s.