We are drying out tonight after a stormy afternoon and evening. Patchy morning fog is possible in areas that received rainfall. The skies will clear by midday, with temperatures soaring to the lower 90s by the afternoon. Dew points will be stuck in the low 70s with heat indices near 105 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain, isolated flooding, and gusty winds are possible. A cold front approaches Friday, bumping up our rain and storm chances. The summertime pattern continues into next week with seasonable temperatures and afternoon storms.