Remnants of Delta here tomorrow and Sunday. – Here’s what to expect.

Hurricane Delta has made landfall tonight near Creole, LA as a Cat 2 storm with a wind speed of 100mph. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves inland. It will still provide us with periods of showers and thunderstorms. It will not be a washout this weekend, just keep a close eye to the sky…your WJBF Weather App and here on line for the very latest. There will be a better chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday with a few isolated strong storms. The system will move out late Sunday with sunny skies returning by Monday afternoon.

Here is your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Low 68 Rain chance 20%

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and rain. Isolated thunderstorm. High 82. Rain chance 50%

Saturday night: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low 70 Rain chance 70%

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorm. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. High 83. Rain chance 60%