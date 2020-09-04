Relief from the heat coming this Labor Day Weekend- Take a look

A cold front will move through the CSRA by early Saturday, this will bring us a bit cooler temperatures and much lower humidity. Not much moisture with this front so we’ll only see a few isolated showers. Highs lower 90s will fall into the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 72
Saturday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 92
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated late day shower. High 89 Rain chance: 20%
Labor Day Monday: Partly sunny, isolated late day shower. High 88. Rain chance 20%