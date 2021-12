As of 5:30PM Friday: It was a hot one out there today, we reached 81 degrees, which is only a degree cooler than our record high set in 1982. We should still feel the warmth in the overnight hours as we get in the upper 40s for tonight.

There are big changes in our future, with temperatures dropping back into the mid 60s. The biggest thing, will be showers returning to the CSRA. Wednesday and Thursday could bring a lot of rain we desperately need to the area.