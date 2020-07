Get ready for more of the same over the next several days as we’ll stay in this typical summertime pattern of hot and humid days. Only isolated showers through Friday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Clear and warm. Low 75

Wednesday: Mostly sunny hot and a bit more humid. Only an isolated shower possible. High 98. Rain chance 20%

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low 74

Thursday – Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of an isolated shower. High 97. Rain chance 20%