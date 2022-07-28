As of 4:30PM Thursday: Temperatures have been tracking above average. Heavy isolated showers, and a few storms are starting to pop up, which could help cool us off, but only in isolated areas. The chance of showers is going up until we peak on Saturday, with a cold front which could bring stronger, but non severe storms. The rest of the week will see the peak of our heat, as we slowly cool off after the weekend and into the work week. Granted these days will still be closer to average, if we do get showers, we could be back below average.

There are a few days this week, which have little to no chance of showers, and these will end up feeling a bit hotter. As moisture sticks around the heat index will continue to remain at least 100 degrees. Remember to bring water with you where ever you go so you can stay hydrated.