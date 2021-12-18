Rainy Weekend- Showers & Storms Coming

As of 8AM Saturday- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire CSRA, with the exception of Screven and Jenkins counties, until 10AM. Visibilities are down to 0 miles in some areas. Drive with caution. In addition to the fog, we also have drizzle and light rain scattered throughout the CSRA. This is just the beginning of the rain we will see today.

By around 3 PM, the northern counties will start to see the first line of showers ahead of a cold front. The rain will be heaviest over the central portions of our area, hitting Augusta by around 9PM. The showers, and a possible thunderstorm, will linger throughout the overnight hours. By 4AM tomorrow, heavy rain will still be around Augusta. The cold front will pass by 8AM, leaving the rest of Sunday with overcast skies. Highs today will be warm in the 70s, but cooler tomorrow in the 60s. Overall rainfall accumulation will vary from 1-3 inches. This will definitely help improve the drought conditions we’ve had in the area.

A cool air mass will move in behind the front, dropping highs into the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s to start the work week. A low pressure system will then develop in the Gulf, and move towards the East coast Tuesday. As of now, Tuesday looks to be a very cloudy and rainy day.

Good news for Christmas- we will be done with the rain, and back to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will stay right around average or slightly above, in the low 60s. Lows will also be around average in the upper 30s to low 40s.