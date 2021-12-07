Rainy Wednesday Morning

As of 4PM Tuesday- It has been a cloudy and cooler day, only reaching the low 60s. Tonight, we will start to see a few light rain showers, but the bulk of the rain comes tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning starting around 3AM, we will start to see some heavy rain in the northern CSRA. This rain will push towards the southeast, and will last until around noon. Overall rainfall accumulation will be between 0.25-1 inch. The highest amounts will be in our southern counties. There is no severe threat.

On Thursday, we will have a break from the rain, and then more showers Friday and Saturday night. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s Friday, and will reach 80 degrees once again on Saturday. Once the cold front with all the rain passes Saturday night, we will have a cooler day Sunday, back into the low 60s.