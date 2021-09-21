Rainy Wednesday, Fall Weather on the Way

As of 5PM Tuesday- Its been another dreary day with scattered showers, cloudy skies, and of course humidity. Highs reached the upper 80s for the Augusta area, but stayed in the upper 70s to low 80s for the most part across the area. The rain today stayed fairly light, but for tomorrow, expect heavier showers with some storms. This is due to a cold front approaching our area. Rainfall totals will be between .25-1.”

Once this front passes Wednesday evening, cooler and much drier air will come into the area. For the rest of this week and all the way into next week, we will see sunshine and it will feel like Fall! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows will drop to the 50s-60s.