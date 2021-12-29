Rainy, Warm Days to End the Year

As of 4PM Wednesday- It’s been another very warm day! The temperature in Augusta briefly reached 80 degrees, which is 20 degrees above the average for this time of year. Skies were mostly cloudy and a few areas saw some rain. A line of showers just passed through the Augusta and Aiken areas. A few more showers are possible tonight, but the chance of severe weather is very low. Temperatures will stay fairly warm overnight.

Tomorrow, the entire CSRA is under a marginal risk of severe weather as a stronger line of storms moves in. The biggest concerns are gusty winds and heavy rain. The tornado threat is very low, but a brief spin up can’t be ruled out.

A few light showers are possible Friday and Saturday as well, and a strong cold front will bring a lot more rain on Sunday. It’s possible that we will see some severe storms, but it is still too early to tell. Temperatures will remain well above average to end the year, but a big cool down is coming next week once that front passes.