AS OF 2 PM: Showers will move in this evening, becoming more widespread overnight and into Friday morning as a cold front moves through the CSRA. Most spots will see between 0.25′′ to 1′ of rain through Friday. On Saturday, there is a small break from the action before another system brings rain on Sunday and Monday. Next week, below-average temperatures will settle in with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows in the 30s Tuesday night could lead to frost or freeze concerns.