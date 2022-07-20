As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is partly sunny with rain and storms around the area. We’ll see a good chance for rain today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values could reach 100. Showers will continue tonight with morning lows in the low 70s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Thursday for the potential for excessive rainfall which could lead to local flooding. Rainfall totals could reach 1″-2″ with these storms. July has already seen record rainfall. Richmond county is already 7.0″ above average for the month.