As of 6am Thursday: Sky is cloudy with rain. Temps this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. Low pressure in the Gulf providing us with a lot of rain early this morning. Some locations in the CSRA have already picked up 1″-2.5″ of rain since last night into early this morning with rain tapering off by noon. Sky remains cloudy with a few light showers later today through Saturday morning. Cold front swings through Saturday afternoon and clears the sky and drops temps.