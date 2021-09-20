Rainy Start to the Week, Sunshine By the End of it

As of 6PM Monday- Today, the majority of the CSRA saw showers, some with heavy rain. We reached a high of 81 today, but quickly cooled down to the mid 70s from all the rain. We have two more days of the overcast skies, showers, and humid conditions.

For Tuesday there’s a 40% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach the low 80s, and overnight it will still feel warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. For Wednesday, a similar story but rain chances are at 60% due to a cold front coming towards us. Rainfall totals will be between 1-3″ for the most part.

Once this front passes Wednesday evening, cooler and much drier air will come into the area. For the rest of this week and all the way into next week, we will see sunshine and it will feel like Fall! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows will drop to the 50s-60s.