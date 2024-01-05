Friday evening update: Clouds are pushing in this evening ahead of our next weather maker. Expect rain to arrive around midnight, potentially becoming heavy by daybreak on Saturday. Rain will dissipate by the early afternoon. We dry out Sunday and Monday, followed by a stronger low pressure that impacts the area going into Tuesday. A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for strong thunderstorms, damaging winds, and isolated flooding. There are still details to iron out, so stay tuned. We dry out again Tuesday night through Thursday. Another round of rain arrives on Friday.