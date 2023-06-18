11PM Sunday- It was a hot, typical June day! We stayed dry, other than brief isolated showers in the southern CSRA. Expect low 70s tomorrow morning with rain moving in around 7AM. Monday will be very rainy with strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. A cut off low will form and linger in our area, keeping rain chances high all week with cloudy skies.

The rain and clouds will limit high temperatures, only reaching the low to mid 80s each day this week. Rain chances are at 80% each day as well, so flooding will be possible by the middle of the week. Tomorrow, there is also a slight risk of severe weather. For the most part, it will just be a messy rain all day, but an isolated severe storm is possible, especially south of Augusta. Damaging winds and hail up to one inch in size are the main concerns. Expect up to one inch of rain.

Starting next week, rain chances will go down as temperatures go up!