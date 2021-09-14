Rainy Days Coming, Watching TS Nicholas

As of 5PM Tuesday- Today has been nice once again, with partly cloudy skies and fairly comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure is still over our area keeping us dry, but a lot of tropical moisture is moving in tomorrow. This is all of course from Tropical Storm Nicholas. The storm has packed a punch on coastal Texas and is now bringing a lot of rain to Louisiana, and as far east as the Florida Panhandle. For us in the CSRA, we don’t have to worry about nearly as much rain as what they’re seeing over there.

Tomorrow, expect scattered storms to start around 1PM, and widespread rain by the evening. Rain continues overnight, and when you wake up Thursday morning there’s still a chance for scattered showers and storms. By the afternoon on Thursday, most of the rain will have stopped. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5-1″ for the most part, with up to 3″ from isolated thunderstorms. Rain is possible all the way through the weekend as the tropical moisture lingers in the area.

High temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for the most part this week, and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.