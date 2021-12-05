Rainy And Cooler Days Are Coming

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Another cloudy day in the CSRA with temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight could see foggy conditions again, with temperatures a little warmer in the low 50s.

Monday will be another warm day, but there is a chance of showers in the evening as the front comes through. It is still fairly dry so we aren’t likely to get a lot, but it will lay the ground work for the rest of the week. A series of fronts will bring us showers from Tuesday evening until Friday morning, with Wednesday looking to be our heaviest rain day. Temperatures will fall closer to around average in the 60s, and skies will be mostly overcast. On Saturday, we will warm back up into the 70s. Another front will bring a few showers Sunday. This is all great news since the CSRA could desperately use some rain.