As of 6PM Sunday- Today was sunny and 75! It was a picture perfect Spring day. Clouds are moving in tonight, and temperatures will be around average in the mid 40s. Expect a mostly cloudy to overcast Monday with scattered showers and storms. Storms will not become severe, and most of the rain will be light since there’s a lot of dry air to overcome. Highs will be back in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry but the clouds will stick around. We will have a big warmup, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees on Wednesday! This won’t last for long, as temperatures will fall big time over the weekend. Before that though, showers and possible are likely Thursday and Friday from a cold front. We could have some thunderstorms as well. This front will stall, keeping clouds and rain around for the entire Masters and Easter weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s all the way into next week.