Rain/Warm Friday…Big changes for the weekend. – Check out your forecast here

We’ll see one more warm day for Friday before February temperatures return for the weekend. A strong cold front will move through Friday night, ahead of the front will be scattered showers/rain and a few isolated thunderstorms. Breezy and warm with Highs in the 70s. Sunshine and cooler temperatures move in for the weekend. Another quick shot of rain by Monday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers. Low: 62 Rain chance: 30%

Friday: Cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High: 72. Rain chance: 80%

Friday night: Showers ending by midnight, skies clear overnight. Low: 35 Rain chance: 80% early

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. High: 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 50