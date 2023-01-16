7PM Monday- We traded out the sun for clouds today! This morning started out freezing but warmed up nicely in the afternoon to the 60s. We have a warming trend this week with mostly cloudy conditions and scattered showers. Lows will all be above freezing and highs will reach the 70s Wednesday and Thursday. There will be some sun on Friday, before returning to overcast and rainy conditions over the weekend. At that point, temperatures will be back to around average.

Expect scattered light showers tomorrow afternoon through the evening. Wednesday will be mostly dry, with another line of showers coming Thursday.