It has been a dreary Thursday across the CSRA, with rounds of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms, mainly across our southern counties. A wedge was in place today as northeasterly winds brought in cooler air. Temperatures hovered in the 60s for the northern CSRA, with locations across our southern counties hitting the mid- to upper 70s, and were in the 70s down south. As far as the rain, some spots picked up plenty. Rainfall estimates show that nearly 8 inches have fallen in parts of Aiken and Barnwell counties, with lighter amounts elsewhere. Thankfully, the rain will start to diminish going into Friday morning, with dry conditions Friday afternoon. However, the clouds will hang on tight with temperatures below average in the upper 70s. We warm back up into the 80s this weekend, with additional rain and storm chances as a cold front impacts the area. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday. The primary threats are heavy rain and damaging winds. More showers and storms are on tap as we wrap up the weekend. We could see isolated showers next week, with temperatures remaining below average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.