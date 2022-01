As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with a few showers in our northern and western lying counties in Georgia, temps in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll see a good chance for rain through 5pm today with highs in the upper 50s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slim chance for wintery precip. Morning lows in the low to mid 30s.

A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday due to the potential for winter weather in the form of sleet, freezing rain, and possible snow.