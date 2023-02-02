10PM Thursday- Rain is coming down tonight and will continue through Friday morning. Heavy downpours will happen around rush hour traffic tomorrow so leave with plenty of time to drive slowly. Minor flooding is possible around areas with rivers or poor drainage/low lying areas. 1-1.5″ of rain is expected. Rain will be completely done by 11AM with clearing by noon. Temperatures will be in the 50s all day long. There will be a good amount of sun Friday afternoon with a very sunny day in store Saturday.

Colder air is moving in after the rain, so temperatures Saturday morning will be frigid in the mid 20s. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be warmer but also cloudy again with isolated showers. Next week will start out dry with a big warm up into the low 70s. The week will end with rain and storms.