8PM Sunday- The unsettled weather pattern has begun with widespread light rain showers across the CSRA. More heavy rain will move in within the next couple of hours. The rain will begin to break apart by morning commute time tomorrow, and should completely end by around 8AM. Rain totals will be higher in the southern CSRA, nearing 2 inches. North of I-20 should only be around half an inch. Flash flooding and storms are unlikely. The rest of Monday will be very cloudy with mild temperatures.

There will be continued cloud cover all week long with scattered showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Another front will bring widespread rain again Thursday into Friday, followed by a cool down. Lows will be subfreezing over the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There will be more sun next week with a warming trend.