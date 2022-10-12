As of 7PM Wednesday- It’s been a very wet Wednesday! A lot of heavy rain has fallen, especially in Burke County, right over Waynesboro. There is an Areal Flood Advisory for Burke County including Waynesboro until 8:15PM. Over 4″ of rain has fallen over the past 3 hours. There is another Areal Flood Advisory for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda counties until 10:45PM. 1.5-3.5″ of rain has fallen over a 3 hour period. An additional 1-2″ is possible in all of these counties. Expect minor flooding on roadways Flooded areas will be difficult to see in the dark, so drive with caution! More flood advisories are possible the rest of this evening. There is also a lot of thunder and lightning, but no severe weather at this time.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for our southern lying counties and a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for the entire CSRA. Our biggest concerns are gusty winds and flooding. A cold front will bring another line of storms during rush hour tomorrow morning. Be careful when driving since there will be a lot of puddling on the roads.

There will be lingering clouds until the afternoon, but by the evening, we will see the sun before it sets! Sunshine sticks around through the weekend with chilly mornings but comfortable afternoons. Clouds will build in late Sunday as another cold front moves closer. This front will have cold Canadian air behind it, which will bring our first cold snap of the season. Expect morning temperatures to be in the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning of next week, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s. We will be monitoring this closely for the possibility of some counties in the CSRA experiencing their first frost.