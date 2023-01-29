As of 8AM Sunday: After a nice day of sunshine on Saturday, we are now kicking off a week long stretch of cloudy days with showers. This morning, temps are a little warmer in the mid to upper 30s and we’re already seeing quite the increase in clouds. The high temperature today will reach 60 degrees.

Clouds will continue to build in throughout the morning and early afternoon. We will see some light scattered showers after lunch, but the heaviest of rain will come through in the early evening hours and continue overnight.